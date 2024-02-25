Open Menu

CM Launches Rehabilitation Project Of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal In Lahore Fort

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CM launches rehabilitation project of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal in Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally launched the rehabilitation of Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects to their original condition in the Lahore Fort here on Sunday.

The CM said that the Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal would be rehabilitated to their original condition in the Lahore Fort and tourism would be promoted with the rehabilitation of both projects. Kharak Singh's Haveli after undergoing renovation of its rooms would be opened for the general public and night tours would also be arranged.

Mohsin Naqvi witnessed various parts of the Kharak Singh Haveli, Akbari Mahal and showed his keen interest in them. He was informed about the ancient plane engine being recovered from Kharak Singh's Haveli. He also witnessed ancient antiques being recovered from Kharak Singh's Haveli.

He reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Kharak Singh's Haveli, Akbari Mahal and also inspected the attic of Kharak Singh's Haveli and its Chobi roof.

The CM was informed about Nanak Chandi bricks by removing cement from the walls. He ordered early completion of the rehabilitation work of Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects.

Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari and other Archaeology Specialists gave a comprehensive briefing about the completion of the projects.

Provincial ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman Planning & Development Board, IG Police, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Doctor Tours Nasir Wahab Riaz Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

20 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

21 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

24 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan