- Home
- Pakistan
- CM launches rehabilitation project of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal in Lahore Fort
CM Launches Rehabilitation Project Of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal In Lahore Fort
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally launched the rehabilitation of Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects to their original condition in the Lahore Fort here on Sunday.
The CM said that the Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal would be rehabilitated to their original condition in the Lahore Fort and tourism would be promoted with the rehabilitation of both projects. Kharak Singh's Haveli after undergoing renovation of its rooms would be opened for the general public and night tours would also be arranged.
Mohsin Naqvi witnessed various parts of the Kharak Singh Haveli, Akbari Mahal and showed his keen interest in them. He was informed about the ancient plane engine being recovered from Kharak Singh's Haveli. He also witnessed ancient antiques being recovered from Kharak Singh's Haveli.
He reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Kharak Singh's Haveli, Akbari Mahal and also inspected the attic of Kharak Singh's Haveli and its Chobi roof.
The CM was informed about Nanak Chandi bricks by removing cement from the walls. He ordered early completion of the rehabilitation work of Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects.
Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari and other Archaeology Specialists gave a comprehensive briefing about the completion of the projects.
Provincial ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman Planning & Development Board, IG Police, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kumail felicitates new elected Speaker SA3 seconds ago
-
320 kites confiscated during operation9 seconds ago
-
Railways finalize plan to procure 230 passengers coaches12 seconds ago
-
Utility Stores reduces prices ahead of Ramazan16 seconds ago
-
Expert urges action against cervical cancer10 minutes ago
-
Newly Speakers SA felicitated10 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab submitted for Punjab CM10 minutes ago
-
Naqvi inaugurates New Lab & Collection Centre at SIMS10 minutes ago
-
Over 786,877 children to be protected against Polio in Rawalpindi10 minutes ago
-
Concern over 'use of president's office for personal vendettas'10 minutes ago
-
Political Govt's formation signifies parliamentarian's resolve to address country's challenges: Expe ..20 minutes ago
-
4 gamblers held over cock fighting20 minutes ago