LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally launched the rehabilitation of Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects to their original condition in the Lahore Fort here on Sunday.

The CM said that the Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal would be rehabilitated to their original condition in the Lahore Fort and tourism would be promoted with the rehabilitation of both projects. Kharak Singh's Haveli after undergoing renovation of its rooms would be opened for the general public and night tours would also be arranged.

Mohsin Naqvi witnessed various parts of the Kharak Singh Haveli, Akbari Mahal and showed his keen interest in them. He was informed about the ancient plane engine being recovered from Kharak Singh's Haveli. He also witnessed ancient antiques being recovered from Kharak Singh's Haveli.

He reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Kharak Singh's Haveli, Akbari Mahal and also inspected the attic of Kharak Singh's Haveli and its Chobi roof.

The CM was informed about Nanak Chandi bricks by removing cement from the walls. He ordered early completion of the rehabilitation work of Kharak Singh's Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects.

Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari and other Archaeology Specialists gave a comprehensive briefing about the completion of the projects.

Provincial ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman Planning & Development Board, IG Police, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.