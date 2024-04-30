RTA Launches Crackdown On Illegal Bus Stands
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat has taken action against illegal bus stands, bringing relief to commuters and restoring order to the city's roads on Tuesday.
According to the Commissioner Office, on the directives of Commissioner Kohat Division and Chairman (RTA) Muhammad Abid Khan, Secretary RTA Muhammad Shoaib led the operation, sealing the illegal Karak bus stand on Bannu Road and relocating it to the new bus stand.
The RTA has warned that no illegal bus stand will be tolerated and the action will be taken against the violators.
The move has been welcomed by the people of Kohat, who appreciated the efforts of RTA to bring all the roads in order to facilitate the people.
APP/azq/378/
