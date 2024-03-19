CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched ‘Punjab Rider Safety Initiative’ a first initiative of its kind to ensure riders’ safety in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched ‘Punjab Rider Safety Initiative’ a first initiative of its kind to ensure riders’ safety in the province.

Addressing the launching ceremony as a chief guest here on Tuesday, the CM said the campaign aims to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ensure safety of delivery riders.

The CM said the labor laws are being amended, companies that do not care about the health and safety of their employees would be fined, adding that riders who provide service to customers in harsh weather and complicated routes are commendable. It is the responsibility of the government and institutions to ensure safety of riders while on duty, she asserted and added that rider companies' actions to protect the rider community are commendable.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to strictly enforce labor department safety rules. “When I see women riders on the roads, I am both happy and concerned for their safety” she said. “I asked a girl about her monthly income, she replied 50 thousand and she is the sole sponsor of her family” she noted. Riders have to reach their destination quickly, therefore, chances of accidents are high. She advised the riders not only helmets are enough, safety guards should also be worn on elbows and knees. People working in the cement industry who get lungs disease also need to take precautionary measures. “I am happy that the riders are working hard and earning a living for their family, I wish they don't get into accidents” she added.

The CM expressed that Punjab government is planning to give 20000 bikes to students. The number of bikes would be increased in the second phase. The monthly installment is less than Rs 5000 and the down payment is Rs 25,000.

Foodpanda Director Hasan Arshad explained that safety kits include helmets, elbow and knee safety guards, smog kits, raincoats and other protective equipment. He added safety kits were designed to enable riders to perform their duties safely and efficiently.

Earlier, on the start of the program, the CM instead of sitting on the stage, went and sat with the rider boys and girls. She distributed safety kits among the riders of Foodpanda, TCS, and Bykia.

The CM also took a draw to give electric bikes to lucky riders and congratulated the lucky winners Abid Fazal and Mohammad Nadeem and handed them keys of the e-bikes.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited every table and met the riders, took pictures with them and gave them autographs. She advised the young riders to work hard and not ride the bike fast.

On the occasion, an MoU was also signed between Foodpanda and the Department of Labor and Human Resource. DG Labor Welfare Kulsoom Hai and Director Foodpanda Farhan Khan signed the MoU. Online registration for Foodpanda riders will start on Punjab government’s portal.

Secretary Labor Punjab Mohammad Naeem Ghous, and DG Labor Syeda Kulsoom Hai also spoke at the event.