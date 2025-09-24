Open Menu

CM Meets Pak Suzuki Delegation, Company Donates Rs 30m For Flood Victims’ Rehabilitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation of Pak Suzuki, led by its Managing Director Hiroshi Kawamura, here on Wednesday.

The delegation included General Manager Akhlaq Ahmed Virk, Syed Wajahat and Muhammad Zeeshan.

The delegation appreciated the Punjab government’s rescue and relief operations during the recent devastating floods and lauded the tireless efforts of the Chief Minister and her team.

On the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz said Punjab had bravely faced the worst flood in the province’s history. She noted that timely evacuation, rescue and relief measures helped save millions of lives, along with 2.

2 million livestock. She added that the use of thermal cameras and other modern technologies enabled rapid identification and evacuation of stranded people. She further reaffirmed her government’s commitment to ensuring enhanced safety measures ahead of any future floods.

On behalf of Pak Suzuki, MD Hiroshi Kawamura presented a cheque worth Rs. 30 million to support the rehabilitation of flood victims. He praised Punjab’s leadership, saying that the Chief Minister and her team had rendered exemplary services for the affected people.

