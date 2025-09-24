PU takes action against 37 students for disciplinary violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) administration has taken disciplinary action against 37 more students for violating university rules and handed down various punishments, a PU spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to details, fines of Rs.20,000 each have been imposed on Muhammad Ammad Akhtar (Department of Political Science), Mohammad Ammar Khan, Haji Zain Sarfraz, Atif Nawaz (University Law College), Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Farooq (Department of Social Work), Shoaib Amir Fakhri (Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre), Hunain Arif, Ansar Ali (Hailey College of Commerce), Muhammad Salar Ahmad Gondal, Hammad Ali, Samiullah, Shamraiz Mumtaz (Institute of Social & Cultural Studies), Zain Shoukat, Tayyab Ahmad, Anwar Kamal, Muhammad Anis (IER), Usman Ahmad (Institute of Engineering & Environmental Engineering), Ghazanfar Ali Rehan (Institute of Geology), Muhammad Hamid Raza (Department of Gender Studies) and Ghulam Murtaza (Department of sports Sciences & Physical education).

The administration also placed several students on a three-month probation, including Sadia Baloch, Maqsoom Abdullah, Abubakar Siddique, Miqdad Ali, Abdul Karim Ahsan, Muhammad Suleman (University Law College), Samiullah (Institute of Agricultural Sciences), Muhammad Irfan (Department of Economics), Muhammad Yar, Fida Muhammad (Hailey College of Commerce), Suleman Yar Khan (Department of Political Science), Inamullah, Muhammad Irfan (Institute of Social & Cultural Studies), Abdul Hayee (Department of Gender Studies) and Jamil Ahmad (school of Chemistry).

The disciplinary committee acquitted Saifullah (Department of Gender Studies), Muhammad Suleman (University Law College), Shahzad (Department of Social Work), Muhammad Wahab Khurshid (Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology) and Muhammad Abrar (Department of Digital Media). The result of Muhammad Farooq (Department of Social Work) has been withheld, while Muhammad Asrar (Department of Philosophy) has been declared persona non grata, with his entry strictly banned on university premises.

The spokesperson added that on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali, the administration will continue indiscriminate action against students found guilty of disciplinary violations. He said the University Disciplinary Committee is evaluating all cases on merit and with priority to ensure accountability.