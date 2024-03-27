CM orders creating new anti-narcotics department

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has ordered for creating a new department for anti-narcotics, while chairing a review meeting on Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control. She also ordered for clearing backlog of registration number plates of motor vehicles.

The CM said, "All resourceful people who are not paying tax currently should be brought into the tax net.” She added, "Tax on houses needs to be rationalised.” She directed the authorities concerned to prepare an assessment report on the difference of property tax due to mismatch in the properties’ rental values and the DC rates. She approved to set up a tax consultancy unit for proper evaluation of tax.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed that 13 excise check posts would be established to prevent smuggling of goods and drugs.

Moreover, the launch of e-stamped documents for e-registration of vehicles would result in 12.5pc increase in tax collection. The revival of opium factory and the review of pharmaceuticals would add a tax revenue of Rs 900 million. The authorities concerned also apprised the CM that Excise Department would start providing services through Dastak Program at people’s doorsteps. The Excise Department will also work with Safe City Authority for recovery of challans.

Former senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary, secretaries of Finance, Excise and other senior officers attended the meeting.