CM orders developing tourism spots in far-flung areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for developing tourist spots in far-flung areas, in collaboration with the private sector, saying that touristic attractions in such areas would help develop the sector on sound-footing.

He was chairing a meeting, which was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar, secretary tourism and others.

A detailed briefing was given to participants about the steps being taken for promotion of tourism.

The chief minister ordered for restoring the antiquated yacht at Kot Mithan for the sightseers. The development budget for tourism had been increased from Rs 730 million to Rs 2 billion and tourist spots would also be established at Head Taunsa and Kala Bagh, along with the start of desert sports in Thal, Bhakkar and Fort Abbas, he concluded.