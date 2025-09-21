945 Locations On 11 Highways Causing Urban Flooding Identified
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) In a major step toward urban beautification and flood prevention, the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) has completed a comprehensive road-level study under the directives of Secretary Housing Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal.
According to Housing Department sources, a detailed technical report has been prepared, focusing on uniform road levels, green belts, and plinth levels. The report has been included in a summary submitted for the Punjab Chief Minister's approval and covers various critical aspects including carriageways, service roads, green belts, potholes, manholes, and ponding points.
The report identifies urban flooding hotspots on 11 major highways, reviewing over 178 kilometers of urban road infrastructure.
Through GPS-based surveys, TEPA has pinpointed more than 650 depressions and misaligned manholes, along with 945 potholes and ponding points that contribute to water accumulation during rains.
Among the roads analyzed are Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, GT Road, Circular Road, Ravi Road, and Canal Road, along with several other major arteries of the city. The study not only identifies problem areas but also provides technical recommendations and remedial solutions to address the drainage and infrastructure issues.
Officials emphasize that implementing these recommendations will significantly reduce urban flooding and enhance the city's aesthetic appeal through better-managed green belts and uniform road levels.
Recent Stories
Australia formally recognises Palestinian state
Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative
Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies
First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF marks International Peace Day44 seconds ago
-
52 proclaimed offenders arrested in District Chiniot47 seconds ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-affected areas of Swat in solidarity with victims47 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on adulteration mafia, Punjab Food Authority takes action in Chiniot49 seconds ago
-
945 locations on 11 highways causing urban flooding identified51 seconds ago
-
CCD kills notorious robber in Bhowana, two accomplices flee52 seconds ago
-
Three street crime gangs busted in Rawalpindi Police crackdown54 seconds ago
-
Second solar eclipse of this year tonight55 seconds ago
-
Govt is committed for economic, trade integration with potential African market: Ambassador Asghar56 seconds ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic dispute1 minute ago
-
WASA ordered to reconstruct manholes1 minute ago
-
Usman Tahir meets Myanmar Ambassador; discuss cultural cooperation11 minutes ago