945 Locations On 11 Highways Causing Urban Flooding Identified

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

945 locations on 11 highways causing urban flooding identified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) In a major step toward urban beautification and flood prevention, the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) has completed a comprehensive road-level study under the directives of Secretary Housing Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal.

According to Housing Department sources, a detailed technical report has been prepared, focusing on uniform road levels, green belts, and plinth levels. The report has been included in a summary submitted for the Punjab Chief Minister's approval and covers various critical aspects including carriageways, service roads, green belts, potholes, manholes, and ponding points.

The report identifies urban flooding hotspots on 11 major highways, reviewing over 178 kilometers of urban road infrastructure.

Through GPS-based surveys, TEPA has pinpointed more than 650 depressions and misaligned manholes, along with 945 potholes and ponding points that contribute to water accumulation during rains.

Among the roads analyzed are Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, GT Road, Circular Road, Ravi Road, and Canal Road, along with several other major arteries of the city. The study not only identifies problem areas but also provides technical recommendations and remedial solutions to address the drainage and infrastructure issues.

Officials emphasize that implementing these recommendations will significantly reduce urban flooding and enhance the city's aesthetic appeal through better-managed green belts and uniform road levels.

