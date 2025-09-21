Crackdown On Adulteration Mafia, Punjab Food Authority Takes Action In Chiniot
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a crackdown against the adulteration mafia in Chiniot, conducting large-scale raids and inspections across the district.
According to the details, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the instructions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, district food safety teams checked 109 food points, including 42 milk trucks, and imposed fines totaling Rs 82,000 for serious violations.
Several food points were issued reform notices for improving hygiene and quality, while well-known milk shops were fined heavily for poor-quality milk. Meat shops were also penalized for violating hygiene norms and poor sanitation. The inspections resulted in the recovery of substandard and unsafe items, including 2 kg of expired products, 5 kg of rotten fruits, and 1 kg of prohibited ingredients, which were immediately destroyed.
On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, Deputy Director Operations, PFA District Command, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that the department takes public complaints seriously and will continue to take immediate action against adulterators and counterfeiters.
The PFA has been conducting daily monitoring and inspections to ensure safe food for the public, and such operations will continue in the coming days. Citizens can support the PFA's efforts by reporting any complaints on the 1223 helpline number, he further added.
