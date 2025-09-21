Open Menu

Crackdown On Adulteration Mafia, Punjab Food Authority Takes Action In Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Crackdown on adulteration mafia, Punjab Food Authority takes action in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a crackdown against the adulteration mafia in Chiniot, conducting large-scale raids and inspections across the district.

According to the details, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the instructions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, district food safety teams checked 109 food points, including 42 milk trucks, and imposed fines totaling Rs 82,000 for serious violations.

Several food points were issued reform notices for improving hygiene and quality, while well-known milk shops were fined heavily for poor-quality milk. Meat shops were also penalized for violating hygiene norms and poor sanitation. The inspections resulted in the recovery of substandard and unsafe items, including 2 kg of expired products, 5 kg of rotten fruits, and 1 kg of prohibited ingredients, which were immediately destroyed.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, Deputy Director Operations, PFA District Command, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that the department takes public complaints seriously and will continue to take immediate action against adulterators and counterfeiters.

The PFA has been conducting daily monitoring and inspections to ensure safe food for the public, and such operations will continue in the coming days. Citizens can support the PFA's efforts by reporting any complaints on the 1223 helpline number, he further added.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

56 seconds ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

31 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

2 hours ago
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

3 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

3 hours ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

3 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan