CM orders precautionary measures for rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all relevant departments to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward situation in the face of expected heavy rains in the province.

He directed the Meteorological and other departments concerned to share prediction about increase in severity of stormy rains from March 11 to 14.

She said the public should be warned of the situation in advance, adding that help should be taken from the media, social media and mobile alerts service in this regard.

The chief minister directed the agencies like Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and Rescue 1122 to take effective steps in close coordination with all relevant departments to ensure public safety. She also ordered for taking effective measures for protection of livestock in rural areas.