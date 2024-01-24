Open Menu

'CM Punjab Takes Great Interest In Implementation Of Development Projects In Jhang'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM

'CM Punjab takes great interest in implementation of development projects in Jhang'

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Nohsin Naqvi has great interest in the implementation of all development programs in Jhang district. He has initiated a number of uplift initiatives in the district to eradicate its poverty

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Nohsin Naqvi has great interest in the implementation of all development programs in Jhang district. He has initiated a number of uplift initiatives in the district to eradicate its poverty.

According to a press statement issued by the district government on Wednesday, the Gojra, Kachehry and Sabzi Mandi roads were completed at the total cost of Rs 170 million. The statement also said that work had been commenced on DHQ hospital's Ghulam Nabi Block, which would cost Rs. 54 crore and Medical and Cardiac Emergency, at the cost of Rs. 14 crore. Additionally, Rs 18 crore was being used to renovate and restore the DHQ hospital.

The statement further described that millions of rupees were being spent on the restoration of numerous roads, including the Toba and Faisalabad routes, in addition to the Ring Road which would cost Rs 800 million. Rs. 380 million mega project for urban sewerage has also been commenced.

Alon with these mega projects, seven of the disposal stations had been refurbished and put back into service. Eight of the city's busiest chowks were getting models placed. Jinnah Park, a sizable park in Jinnah City, had been approved. The anticipated cost of completing the Park is Rs 260 million. Public recreation initiatives like Ladies Park and Jamkhana Club were also finished, the statement further explained.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Road Jhang Gojra All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

4 minutes ago
 Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

4 minutes ago
 UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

4 minutes ago
 PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with ..

PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..

4 minutes ago
 Capital police finalizes security plan for electio ..

Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024

4 minutes ago
 SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election ..

SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252

4 minutes ago
Minister promises more measures to facilitate Haji ..

Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year

4 minutes ago
 PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for ..

PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation

4 minutes ago
 Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, ..

Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranki ..

Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events

8 minutes ago
 Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners pl ..

Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan