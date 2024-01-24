'CM Punjab Takes Great Interest In Implementation Of Development Projects In Jhang'
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Nohsin Naqvi has great interest in the implementation of all development programs in Jhang district. He has initiated a number of uplift initiatives in the district to eradicate its poverty
According to a press statement issued by the district government on Wednesday, the Gojra, Kachehry and Sabzi Mandi roads were completed at the total cost of Rs 170 million. The statement also said that work had been commenced on DHQ hospital's Ghulam Nabi Block, which would cost Rs. 54 crore and Medical and Cardiac Emergency, at the cost of Rs. 14 crore. Additionally, Rs 18 crore was being used to renovate and restore the DHQ hospital.
The statement further described that millions of rupees were being spent on the restoration of numerous roads, including the Toba and Faisalabad routes, in addition to the Ring Road which would cost Rs 800 million. Rs. 380 million mega project for urban sewerage has also been commenced.
Alon with these mega projects, seven of the disposal stations had been refurbished and put back into service. Eight of the city's busiest chowks were getting models placed. Jinnah Park, a sizable park in Jinnah City, had been approved. The anticipated cost of completing the Park is Rs 260 million. Public recreation initiatives like Ladies Park and Jamkhana Club were also finished, the statement further explained.
