CM Reaches Out To Flood Hit Communities, Distributes Rs 800,000 Among Heirs Of The Deceased

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday reached out to the flood hit communities in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and promised to accelerate relief and rehabilitation work

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday reached out to the flood hit communities in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and promised to accelerate relief and rehabilitation work.

During his detailed visit to flood hit areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur districts, CM announced to declare all such areas as calamity hit and distributed Rs 800,000 each to the heirs of the deceased persons who lost life in floods.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi witnessed relief operations and the hill torrents that had overflown due to heavy monsoon rains.

He announced to channelize the hill torrents to make water beneficial for agriculture instead of being destructive for crops and life.

Government would continue to extend all possible assistance to affected communities, CM said adding: "We will serve people selflessly without any discrimination." "We will win their hearts," he added.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi promised transparency in carrying out survey to compensate losses of the people.

The chief minister visited Shahpur, a flood hit area of district Rajanpiur, where he talked to the people and consoled them with commitment of all out support.

He said that Punjab government was standing by the flood hit people and their rehabilitation was its top most priority. "We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone in these difficult times," he said.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the floods and offered Fatiha for the departed souls besides conveying his condolences to the bereaved families.

MNA Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak, MPAs Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari,Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Awais Khan Dareshak, Commissioner, Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan accompanied the CM.

Later, CM Pervaiz Elahi also visited flood affected parts of tahsil Taunsa in DG Khan district including Basti Chatayi where he met with the affected people and sympathised with them.

Talking to media persons there, Pervaiz Elahi said that no injustice would be tolerated in compensating losses adding that people would be extended full help.

He ordered Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all other relevant departments to immediately start short term and long term plans to expedite relief process.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered to expedite relief activities with the already allocated Rs 20 billion funding.

He also ordered inquiry into an incident at Shadan Lond food center where wheat stock had come under water due to flood.

Legislators and notables including Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Khawaja Sheraz Mahmood, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Khawaja Daud Sulemani, Sardar Saifuddin Khan Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lond, Sardar Mohyuddin Khan Khosa besides senior civil and police officials were present.

More Stories From Pakistan

