PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Chief of Tehrik e Labbaik, Khadim Hussain Rizvi on Thursday night.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and workers of Tehrik-e-Labbaik.

Mahmood Khan said they equally share grief of his family members at this hard time. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing this great loss with fortitude.