UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Visits Family Of Shaheed Pilot Major Saeed Tunio

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 10:58 PM

CM Sindh visits family of Shaheed Pilot Major Saeed Tunio

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister Shehla Raza, reached Sajawal Tanio village of Larkana district on Thursday to offer condolence with the family members of Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio, who embraced martyrdom in the Lasbela Helicopter crash

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister Shehla Raza, reached Sajawal Tanio village of Larkana district on Thursday to offer condolence with the family members of Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio, who embraced martyrdom in the Lasbela Helicopter crash.

The CM and other ministers stayed there for some time and condoled with Nawab Ali Tunio (Father), Sq. Leader in PAF Amir Ali Tunio, Professor Ali Dino Tunio and other members of his family.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.

Talking to media, the CM said, "We are both sad and proud that the martyred Major Saeed Ahmed Tanio sacrificed his life for the nation.

" He said they reached here on the instructions of Chairman of People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

In response to a question, he said that the road of this village will be improved soon.

He also said that today was the Martyrdom Day of Police and "we cannot forget their sacrifices." The CM Sindh visited the grave of martyred Major Saeed Ahmed Tanio and laid a floral wreath and offered 'Fateha'.

Bilawal Bhutto's Political Secretary Jameel Ahmad Soomro was also accompanying the CM Sindh.

MPA Nida Khuhro, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Laghari, DIG Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Police Information Minister Shehla Raza Road Larkana Lasbela Amir Ali Murad Ali Shah Family Media Sad

Recent Stories

India suppressing just struggle of Kashmiris throu ..

India suppressing just struggle of Kashmiris through brutal force: Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

2 minutes ago
 Imran deceived people in name of honesty, transpar ..

Imran deceived people in name of honesty, transparency: PM

2 minutes ago
 Int'l community should play role for freedom of II ..

Int'l community should play role for freedom of IIOJ&K people: PYP president

5 minutes ago
 Public School teachers stage sit-in for salary rai ..

Public School teachers stage sit-in for salary raise

5 minutes ago
 NHMP observes Police Martyrs Day

NHMP observes Police Martyrs Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.