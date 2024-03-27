Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Child Murder

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CM takes notice of child murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident of killing of a 12-year-old child after alleged rape in Khanewal.

The chief minister sought a report from the IG Police, saying that all involved in the brutality should be identified and given an exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Khanewal All From

Recent Stories

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

40 minutes ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

46 minutes ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

4 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

4 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

6 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

17 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

18 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

18 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan