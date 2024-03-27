CM Takes Notice Of Child Murder
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident of killing of a 12-year-old child after alleged rape in Khanewal.
The chief minister sought a report from the IG Police, saying that all involved in the brutality should be identified and given an exemplary punishment.
Recent Stories
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Access, availability of adequate health services basic right of every citizen: Abdullah2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on food security held2 minutes ago
-
Six dead, 1,052 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief holds consultative session on mainstreaming climate change adaptation2 minutes ago
-
761 shopkeepers fined over profiteering2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Role of women in social evils' elimination'12 minutes ago
-
Festival of Holi Celebrates in SALU12 minutes ago
-
PCSW secretary affirms commitment to protecting women rights12 minutes ago
-
11 Illegal arm holders apprehended22 minutes ago
-
Eight members of two gangs arrested22 minutes ago
-
Seminar on food security issues held22 minutes ago
-
Missing rent collection mechanism causing bln of rupees' losses annually to QMC22 minutes ago