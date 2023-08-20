CM unhappy with Kahna hospital facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi expressed strong dissatisfaction after observing poor conditions at Government Indus Hospital Kahna during a surprise visit on Sunday.

He criticized the staff for providing false information and noted issues like non-functioning air-conditioners, cleanliness problems, and blood stains on bed-sheets.

The patients expressed concerns about staff behaviour and delays in medical check-ups. Naqvi inspected various departments, contacted the health secretary and expressed disappointment at the hospital's state. The Commissioner Lahore division and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present.