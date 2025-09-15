Open Menu

CM Visits Muzaffargarh, Mianwali To Review Flood Relief Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday visited Muzaffargarh and Mianwali to review ongoing flood relief efforts.

In Alipur, she inspected a relief camp set up at a local school and was briefed by officials on rescue and rehabilitation measures, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister also interacted with flood-affected families, listened to their concerns, and assured them of full government support.

Later, during her visit to Mianwali, she met flood victims and expressed solidarity with them. On the occasion, she also attended a ceremony marking the launch of the first-ever electric bus service in the district.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced, “Electric buses will be operated in Mianwali for the very first time. Initially, these buses will run across suburban areas to provide safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transport to the people.”

