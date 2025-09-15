Open Menu

Efforts Intensify To Protect Multan–Uch Sharif Motorway From Flood Damage

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The district administration has ramped up efforts to safeguard the Multan–Uch Sharif Motorway section from further flood-related damage.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu visited the Jalalpur Interchange, where he received a detailed briefing from officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Motorway Police. He stated that the motorway had been affected due to floodwater entering from a breach on Gilani Road, which necessitated its closure to traffic.

The DC added that efforts are currently underway to plug the breach and minimize additional losses. Encouragingly, water levels are gradually receding at the Basti Inayatpur and Moza Dhondon flood embankments.

He also noted that relief camps are fully operational, providing necessary facilities to those displaced or affected by the flooding. Expressing optimism, he said the water levels are expected to return to normal within the next 24 hours.

