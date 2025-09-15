Democracy is key to growth, education, and national progress : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended greetings to “all guardians of democracy who consider the protection of the Constitution a sacred duty and a form of jihad.”

In her message on International Democracy Day, the CM said that the true source of power is the people, and their opinion is the foundation of progress. She warned that opinions rooted in sedition, corruption, or violence are against the spirit of democracy, which is a system where power rests with the people.

The chief minister stressed that no economy can achieve lasting growth without democracy. “A strong democracy opens the doors of education, ensures essential facilities, and helps fulfill the dreams of our youth.

It is not just a form of government, but a relationship of trust between the people and the state,” she noted.

CM Maryam Nawaz added that democracy acts as a mirror, allowing nations to identify and correct their mistakes. “Difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy, not enmity. This is the lesson we must instill in our future generations,” she said.

The CM said that Pakistan’s democracy must not only be preserved, but also strengthened and improved to serve as an example for the world. She reaffirmed her commitment to make democracy a lasting asset for future generations, an asset strong enough to withstand the tests of time.