Open Menu

Democracy Is Key To Growth, Education, And National Progress : CM

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Democracy is key to growth, education, and national progress : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended greetings to “all guardians of democracy who consider the protection of the Constitution a sacred duty and a form of jihad.”

In her message on International Democracy Day, the CM said that the true source of power is the people, and their opinion is the foundation of progress. She warned that opinions rooted in sedition, corruption, or violence are against the spirit of democracy, which is a system where power rests with the people.

The chief minister stressed that no economy can achieve lasting growth without democracy. “A strong democracy opens the doors of education, ensures essential facilities, and helps fulfill the dreams of our youth.

It is not just a form of government, but a relationship of trust between the people and the state,” she noted.

CM Maryam Nawaz added that democracy acts as a mirror, allowing nations to identify and correct their mistakes. “Difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy, not enmity. This is the lesson we must instill in our future generations,” she said.

The CM said that Pakistan’s democracy must not only be preserved, but also strengthened and improved to serve as an example for the world. She reaffirmed her commitment to make democracy a lasting asset for future generations, an asset strong enough to withstand the tests of time.

Recent Stories

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

13 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

43 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

43 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

58 minutes ago
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

1 hour ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

1 hour ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

1 hour ago
 ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-br ..

ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

1 hour ago
 UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of r ..

UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan