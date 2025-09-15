Vaccination Drive Launched Against Cervical Cancer
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The first-ever national vaccination campaign against cervical cancer was officially launched in Faisalabad on Monday. The campaign was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Madam Zainab Jahandad during a special ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Health and education and other senior officials.
Speaking at the event, Madam Zainab Jahandad announced that 471 medical teams had been constituted to provide free HPV vaccines to girls aged 9 to 14 years, aiming to protect them from this life-threatening disease. The campaign will run from September 15 to September 27 across the region.
She emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting that cervical cancer claims the lives of over 5,000 girls and women annually in Pakistan. She added that the vaccine would be administered completely free of cost and would play a critical role in safeguarding future generations from this preventable illness.
Highlighting the broader vision behind the campaign, Madam Jahandad stated that the Punjab government’s proactive approach reflects a deep commitment to building a healthier society and protecting young lives. She credited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s dynamic leadership, under which revolutionary steps are being taken in public health that promise a healthier and more prosperous future for the next generations.
Recent Stories
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts intensify to protect Multan–Uch Sharif Motorway from flood damage7 minutes ago
-
CM visits Muzaffargarh, Mianwali to review flood relief operations7 minutes ago
-
Democracy is key to growth, education, and national progress : CM7 minutes ago
-
PBM spearheads relief operations in flood-hit districts of South Punjab7 minutes ago
-
WCCIS distributes flood relief to 274 families7 minutes ago
-
Vaccination drive launched against cervical cancer7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood relief measures, wheat flour availability and anti-dengue activities17 minutes ago
-
Health Minister inaugurated 12-day cervical cancer vaccination campaign17 minutes ago
-
EC appoints monitoring officers for third phase of local government by-elections in KP17 minutes ago
-
Ministers decide to launch high-speed train service for twin cities17 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in Lodhran encounter37 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court47 minutes ago