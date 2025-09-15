Vaccination drive launched against cervical cancer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The first-ever national vaccination campaign against cervical cancer was officially launched in Faisalabad on Monday. The campaign was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Madam Zainab Jahandad during a special ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Health and education and other senior officials.

Speaking at the event, Madam Zainab Jahandad announced that 471 medical teams had been constituted to provide free HPV vaccines to girls aged 9 to 14 years, aiming to protect them from this life-threatening disease. The campaign will run from September 15 to September 27 across the region.

She emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting that cervical cancer claims the lives of over 5,000 girls and women annually in Pakistan. She added that the vaccine would be administered completely free of cost and would play a critical role in safeguarding future generations from this preventable illness.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the campaign, Madam Jahandad stated that the Punjab government’s proactive approach reflects a deep commitment to building a healthier society and protecting young lives. She credited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s dynamic leadership, under which revolutionary steps are being taken in public health that promise a healthier and more prosperous future for the next generations.