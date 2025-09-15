Ministers Decide To Launch High-speed Train Service For Twin Cities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting and decided to launch a modern and high-speed train service from Margalla Station Islamabad to Rawalpindi Saddar Station.
During the meeting, it was agreed to complete the rain project from Margalla Station Islamabad to Rawalpindi Saddar Station as soon as possible to save time and fuel, said a press release.
A high-speed train will complete its journey in 20 minutes to facilitate the commuters and traffic pressure will also be reduced in the twin cities. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.
It was decided that the framework agreement of the project will be finalized and signed next week. The Ministry of Railways will provide the track while the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will manage the rain service arrangements.
Both ministers agreed to import modern trains for twin cities.
Minister Hanif Abbasi said that the launch of rain service between the twin cities will be the best public welfare project, adding that the project will enable citizens to travel quickly and easily in 20 minutes.
Mohsin Naqvi stressed that the project was reflection of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's vision of public relief. The completion of the project will provide modern and quality travel facilities to thousands of citizens, he added.
Talal Chaudhry said that the train service will be a low-cost and fast travel facility for commuters, adding that the completion of the project will also reduce traffic pressure on the roads.
Federal Secretary for Interior, Secretary Railways, Chairman CDA, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Commandant and Deputy Commandant FC, IG Islamabad Police. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and senior officers attend the meeting.
