EC Appoints Monitoring Officers For Third Phase Of Local Government By-elections In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a notification for the appointment of District Monitoring and Monitoring Officers to oversee the third phase of local government by-elections on vacant seats in various categories of Neighborhood and Village Councils across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the notification issued here, polling will be held on October 19, 2025.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from September 16 to 18, while the list of approved candidates will be issued on September 19.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed from September 20 to 23, and decisions on these appeals will be finalized by September 26.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers until September 29, after which the final list of candidates will be issued on September 30, along with the allotment of election symbols.

The Returning Officers will announce the official results on October 22, 2025.

The ECP has also enforced its code of conduct in the concerned districts, under which postings and transfers of government employees have been banned.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Federal and Provincial Ministers, and other public office holders are prohibited from visiting these councils or announcing development projects there until the completion of the elections.

