PBM Spearheads Relief Operations In Flood-hit Districts Of South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PBM spearheads relief operations in flood-hit districts of South Punjab

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), under the directives of Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt and the leadership of PBM South Punjab Director Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, has intensified relief activities across the flood-affected districts of Multan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Khanewal.

In collaboration with welfare organizations including Saylani Welfare Trust Pakistan, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Al-Mustafa Welfare Society Pakistan, and Sultan Foundation Multan, PBM has so far distributed cooked meals and bottled drinking water among nearly 30,000 flood victims.

Director Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir personally visited the flood-hit areas along with his teams and supervised the distribution of food to the displaced families. The PBM teams managed to reach remote and underdeveloped localities where no other relief agency had been able to deliver assistance.

Coordinated efforts with partner organizations ensured timely relief for those most in need.

“Service to humanity is the mission of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and we are fully committed to the rehabilitation of flood-affected families,” said Director Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir. “Our teams are working day and night under the special guidance of Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt to address the immediate needs of the victims.”

The PBM and its partner institutions have pledged to continue relief operations with greater momentum, while expanding outreach to other affected areas. The organization has also appealed to the public to come forward and contribute to supporting flood-hit communities during this challenging time.

