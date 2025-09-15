PBM Spearheads Relief Operations In Flood-hit Districts Of South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), under the directives of Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt and the leadership of PBM South Punjab Director Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, has intensified relief activities across the flood-affected districts of Multan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Khanewal.
In collaboration with welfare organizations including Saylani Welfare Trust Pakistan, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Al-Mustafa Welfare Society Pakistan, and Sultan Foundation Multan, PBM has so far distributed cooked meals and bottled drinking water among nearly 30,000 flood victims.
Director Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir personally visited the flood-hit areas along with his teams and supervised the distribution of food to the displaced families. The PBM teams managed to reach remote and underdeveloped localities where no other relief agency had been able to deliver assistance.
Coordinated efforts with partner organizations ensured timely relief for those most in need.
“Service to humanity is the mission of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and we are fully committed to the rehabilitation of flood-affected families,” said Director Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir. “Our teams are working day and night under the special guidance of Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt to address the immediate needs of the victims.”
The PBM and its partner institutions have pledged to continue relief operations with greater momentum, while expanding outreach to other affected areas. The organization has also appealed to the public to come forward and contribute to supporting flood-hit communities during this challenging time.
Recent Stories
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts intensify to protect Multan–Uch Sharif Motorway from flood damage6 minutes ago
-
CM visits Muzaffargarh, Mianwali to review flood relief operations6 minutes ago
-
Democracy is key to growth, education, and national progress : CM6 minutes ago
-
PBM spearheads relief operations in flood-hit districts of South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
WCCIS distributes flood relief to 274 families6 minutes ago
-
Vaccination drive launched against cervical cancer6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood relief measures, wheat flour availability and anti-dengue activities16 minutes ago
-
Health Minister inaugurated 12-day cervical cancer vaccination campaign16 minutes ago
-
EC appoints monitoring officers for third phase of local government by-elections in KP16 minutes ago
-
Ministers decide to launch high-speed train service for twin cities16 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in Lodhran encounter36 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court46 minutes ago