WCCIS Distributes Flood Relief To 274 Families

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and the Helping Hands Organisation, extended flood relief support to families in flood-affected villages across Sialkot.

A total of 274 ration bags, worth Rs1,000,000, were distributed among deserving families.

Each family received a Helping Hands Ration Package valued at PKR 3,350, containing essential food and household items.

The package included 10 kg of flour, 2 kg of rice, 1 kg of cooking oil, 2 kg of sugar, 1 kg of daal chana, salt, red chilli, turmeric, daal masar (1 kg), gold soap, sanitary pads, green chutney, achaar, and a carry bag.

This initiative underscores the Women Chamber’s commitment to community welfare and humanitarian efforts, providing timely support to those affected by the recent floods in rural Sialkot.

