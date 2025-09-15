Commissioner reviews flood relief measures, wheat flour availability and anti-dengue activities

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan, chairing a divisional video-link meeting here on Monday, reviewed flood relief operations, availability of wheat flour, and anti-dengue activities, across the division.
All four Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner on the situation in their respective districts. Officials informed that price-checking teams are actively monitoring flour supply and roti prices on a daily basis across districts.
In Lahore, floodwater remains only in Theme Park Society and is gradually receding, while in Sheikhupura, water has fully receded from residential areas. Flood-affected families are being provided cooked meals.
Commissioner Marryam Khan directed all DCs to ensure strict monitoring of anti-dengue activities and price control measures. She emphasized uninterrupted medical coverage in flood-hit areas, continuous provision of food for victims, and fodder for livestock.
She informed that 1,011 indoor anti-dengue surveillance teams are operational in Lahore, with 522 outdoor teams monitoring 26,109 hotspots. In the last 24 hours, four positive dengue cases and 548 larvae findings were reported.
The Commissioner added that post-flood surveys and relief operations are underway, while only a few relief camps remain functional. She said that Chief Minister Punjab is personally monitoring relief activities around the clock.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Usman Ghani, CEO Health Lahore, Deputy Director Food, and Deputy Commissioners of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana through video link.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner visited the Theme Park Housing Society’s entry point and riverside area to review ongoing drainage operations.
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza briefed the Commissioner that 24-hour operations are in progress, focusing now on clearing low-lying areas within the society. She said that powerful horizontal sewerage pumps with a drainage capacity of 25 cusecs per second have been installed at Theme Park Society to accelerate the removal of floodwater, adding that that with the help of heavy pumps, temporary drains, and machinery, water levels around the society have significantly reduced. The dewatering operation across the 6,300-kanal area of Theme Park is progressing rapidly. She assured that, as per the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Theme Park Society residents will soon be able to return to their homes.
The Commissioner also inspected the main entrance of the society, noting that water has almost receded from the surrounding areas, with only the central portion still affected. She appreciated the joint efforts of Pakistan Army, WASA, and district administration, who are working round the clock. She reiterated that under the Chief Minister’s instructions, floodwater removal from the affected locality will be completed at the earliest.
