CM visits Samanabad underpass, Pooch house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House to review construction works and directed to further expedite pace of work on the project.

He asserted that he would never tolerate sluggishness in the construction works, adding that there should not be a delay of even a single day in the completion of the project.

He directed to complete the project within the stipulated deadline under any circumstances adding that this public convenience project should be completed by working day and night.

He directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works, saying that excellent management should be done in order to maintain traffic flow during the construction works.

The CM also inspected Poonch House renovation project and directed to complete the project at the earliest.

He was given a briefing about the Samanabad underpass project and Poonch House renovation project.

Chief Secretary, Secretary Communication & Works, Commissioner Lahore and officials concerned were present.