CM's Message On International Volunteer Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 10:39 PM

CM's message on International Volunteer Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid tributes to the volunteers on the occasion of international volunteer day, declaring that those who serve humanity are valuable and appreciable.

In his message on Monday, the CM stated that volunteers, who fulfill their religious and moral duty to assist others, are the heroes of every society.

Serving people, without reward or praise, is worthy of imitation; he maintained and added that this day is an occasion to re-emphasise the passion for helping others in times of need and trial.

Individuals like Abdul Sattar Edhi and Dr Ruth Pfau have set glowing examples of volunteering around the world and i salute the socio-religious organisations that provide pro bono services during floods, earthquakes and disasters, the CM concluded.

