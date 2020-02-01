UrduPoint.com
CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Conferred Highest Indonesian Military Award

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:26 PM

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi conferred highest Indonesian military award

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has been conferred with Indonesian highest military award Bintang Jalasena Utama

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has been conferred with Indonesian highest military award Bintang Jalasena Utama.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi received the highest military award in a ceremony held at Indonesian Naval Headquarters during his official visit to Indonesia, a Pakistan Navy press release received here said.

During his visit, the Naval Chief called on Vice Minister of Defence Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji, Commandant of the Marine Corps Major General Suhartono and visited Marine Brigade Headquarters.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters in Jakarta, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

During separate meetings with Vice Minister of Defence Sakti Wahyu Trenggono and Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji matters related to regional security and mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief emphasized upon tremendous potential of Pakistan to raise defence cooperation and positively contribute towards peace and security initiatives in the region. The dignitaries appreciated contributions of Pakistan for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

While acknowledging the significance of strong military collaboration, the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual interactions in diverse defence realms.

Later, the Naval Chief visited Marine Brigade Headquarters at Jakarta and was received by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major General Suhartono. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion. Thereafter, the Admiral called on Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major General Suhartono and visited various installations at Marine Brigade Headquarters. During the visit, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi lauded the professionalism and competence of Indonesian Marines Corps.

"It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular," it added.

