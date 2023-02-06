Cold and dry weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted cold and dry weather over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Dir, Kalam, and Saidu Sharif 10 (each), Kakul 09, Buner 08, Peshawar, Kohat, Risalpur & Pashat Bajaur 07 (each), Drosh & Ghalanai 06 (each), Timergara, Parachinar, Landi Kotal 05 (each), Mirkhani 04, Chitral, Mardan & Mamad Gut 03 (each) and Cherat Trace. Snowfall recorded in Kalam was 05 inches while in Malamjaba 03 inches.

Rainfall was Recorded (in mm) and Snowfall (in inches) during the last 24 hours at Different stations of KPK.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 24/10, Chitral 12/01, Timergara 20/05, Dir 17/00, Mirkhani 14/-02, Kalam 10/-04, Drosh 11/02, Saidu Sharif 19/04, Pattan 18/07, Malam Jabba 09/-01, Takht Bhai 22/06, Kakul 17/03, Balakot 18/05, Parachinar 11/-5, Bannu 23/06, Cherat 13/03, D.I. Khan 27/08.

The minimum temperatures in the province were, Parachinar -05, Kalam -04 °C, Mirkhani & Tirah-Khyber -02°C (each).