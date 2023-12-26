Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/05, Chitral 18/-01, Timergara 22/02, Dir 22/-01, Mirkhani 21/01, Kalam 18/-05, Drosh 17/04, Saidu Sharif 22/01, Pattan 24/15, Malam Jabba 12/02, Takht Bhai 23/04, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 23/04, Parachinar 17/01, Bannu 25/08, Cherat 16/05, DI Khan City 28/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°c in Kalam and Tirah valley of Khyber district.

