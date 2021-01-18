UrduPoint.com
Cold Intensity Likely To Increase In Capital During Coming: Spokesman PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Cold intensity likely to increase in capital during coming: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Monday said intensity of cold is likely to increase in Federal capital during coming days.

Talking to APP, he said fog would may reduce in capital after the upcoming rain spell on expected from January 23 whereas, it might also grip the northern side of the country.

Heavy snowfall would also be expected in Skardu,Gilgit-Baltistan,Astore,Kashmir and other hilly areas during the spell, he said adding, due to which the intense cold might persists in most parts of the country.

He said minimum temperature might drop below freezing point at tourist places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and Nathia Gali during this time span.

