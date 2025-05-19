Colleague stabbed to death over pity dispute

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A workshop colleague stabbed to death his co-worker over some pity dispute in the limits of Taxila Police station, Police sources has said.

Talking to APP, the sources said that Arsal Shafique exchanged hot words with his college Farhan during work over some pity dispute in a vehicle workshop located on GT road.

Out of rage, Farhan took out his knife and stabbed him to death.

Later his body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for autopsy, they added

The suspect managed to escape from the scene successfully.

The police registered a case against the suspect and launched further investigation.

