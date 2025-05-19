Pak Army jawan laid to rest with military honors

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A 25-year-old serving Pakistan Army jawan, Elahi Bakhsh's funeral prayer was held on Monday with military honors in his village, Goth Allah Rakhio Gorchani.

Colonel Naeem, Captain, Nofel and other jawans, along with local people, participated in the funeral prayer.

The jawan was on leave and driving tractor in the fields in his village, suddenly the tractor overturned. As a result, Elahi Bakhsh was crushed under the tractor and seriously injured.

The injured was taken to CMH Hospital Hyderabad by his relatives where he died of injuries, the official sources said

