Govt committed to girls' wellbeing, Menstrual Health Advocacy: Raheela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Balochistan Minister for education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, reaffirmed the Balochistan Government’s strong commitment to the wellbeing of women and girls.

She emphasized that menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) must remain a top priority for inclusive development.

She said this while chairing a meeting held by Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management Working Group (MHMWG) Secretariat Balochistan, in collaboration with GIZ Pakistan to review MH Day 2025 preparations and the ongoing MHH landscape in the province.

The meeting was attended by Dr Tahira Kamal Baloch , Chairperson, MHMWG Secretariat Balochistan, Ms Fauzia Shaheen, former Chairperson, Balochistan Commission on the Status of Women (BCSW), Ms Zulaikha Karim Buledi, Co-Chairperson, MHMWG Secretaria), Dr Nelofar Jameel, Senior Environmentalist, and Ms Shahana Tabbasum, Provincial Coordinator, MHMWG Secretariat and shared their views on diverse aspects of MHH in the province.

Earlier, Dr Tahira briefed the Minister on progress made in MH Day planning, the finalized Provincial MHH Policy and Strategy, achievements in MHH tax reforms advocacy, and steps needed to ensure the institutional sustainability of the MHMWG Secretariat.

Participants expressed satisfaction over MH Day planning while urging stronger coordination, stakeholder follow-ups, and leveraging the day for bold policy advocacy and public awareness.