Tarkish Envoy Meets Punjab CM, Discusses Strategic, Economic And Cultural Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Turkish Ambassador Irfan Naziroglu called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Sunday.
The CM warmly welcomed Turkish ambassador and expressed deep gratitude for Turkiye’s consistent and principled support for Pakistan, particularly in the face of Indian aggression. “Pakistan deeply values Turkiye’s unwavering diplomatic, moral, and strategic support,” the CM said, acknowledging the steadfast solidarity shown by the Turkish government and people. She also recalled the powerful words of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “We are with Pakistan in good and bad times," saying they are deeply etched in the hearts of every Pakistani.
During the meeting, the CM and the ambassador discussed mutual interests, including trade cooperation, regional peace, and cultural relations. She remarked, “Pakistan and Turkiye are more than allies; we are bound by ties of faith, culture, and shared history.”
The CM said that Pakistan-Turkiye relations are a model of mutual trust, enduring friendship, and shared values.
She extended heartfelt thanks to the Turkish government and First Lady for their warm hospitality during her recent visit to Turkiye for the Anatolian Diplomacy Forum.
Highlighting economic potential, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment. “The signing of 24 agreements during the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council is a welcome step,” she said. “Punjab is fully prepared to transform its friendship with Turkiye into a robust economic partnership.”
She stressed Punjab’s vast export potential, investor-friendly environment, and modern infrastructure as key strengths that could attract Turkish investment. “There is immense room for collaboration. We aim to turn our fraternal relationship into a dynamic economic movement,” she noted.
The chief ninister also praised the religious and cultural harmony between Pakistan and Turkiye, calling it a unique and enduring bond. “Our bilateral ties have stood the test of time, and we are committed to taking them to even greater heights,” she concluded.
