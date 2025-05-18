CM highlights museums' role in preserving heritage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted on Sunday the role museums play in preserving national heritage and identity.

In her message on International Museums Day, she said: “Museums are not merely structures of bricks and stones; they are guardians of memory, cultural consciousness, and the history of nations.” “They serve as a bridge between the past and the present, allowing us to understand the journey of our civilisation.”

The chief minister noted that Punjab’s museums house rare and historical treasures reflecting the diverse cultures of various regions of the world.

“These institutions are living testimonies to our rich heritage, showcasing our arts, values, traditions, and collective struggles,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz also paid tribute to those involved in the preservation, documentation, and research of cultural heritage. “We salute all individuals and institutions committed to safeguarding our legacy for future generations.”

She said the Punjab government is committed to promoting and preserving cultural heritage through museums, calling them vital centers of learning, reflection, and national pride.