ICHS management committee annual elections to be held on May 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The annual elections of the management committee of the Islamabad Cooperative Housing Society (ICHS) will be held on May 31.

ICHS officials told APP that, according to the schedule issued for the elections, the final list of candidates will be displayed on May 21, while polling will take place on May 31 at the football ground in F-8 Markaz.

Committee members will be elected through secret ballot papers.

The polling process will continue from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.