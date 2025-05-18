CM Condemns Explosion Near Jabbar Market In Qila Abdullah
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion near Jabbar Market in Qila Abdullah, expressing profound grief over the loss of precious human lives.
In her statement, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families.
“Our prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident,” she said.
CM Maryam also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion and emphasized the need for ensuring the best possible medical care for them. She reiterated her strong condemnation of such acts of terrorism and expressed solidarity with the people affected by the attack.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses strategic, economic and cultural ties3 minutes ago
-
CM highlights museums' role in preserving heritage3 minutes ago
-
CM condemns explosion Near Jabbar Market in Qila Abdullah3 minutes ago
-
ICHS management committee annual elections to be held on May 312 hours ago
-
Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister2 hours ago
-
Governor lauds BBOiT’s strategic vision, proactive approach3 hours ago
-
Govt committed to girls' wellbeing, Menstrual Health Advocacy: Raheela3 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Board chairman makes surprise check on exam marking center3 hours ago
-
Rubina Khalid welcomes appointment of Bilawal Bhutto as head of diplomatic delegation3 hours ago
-
Power supply from 110 PESCO feeders disrupted due to severe storm3 hours ago
-
Strong winds uproots trees, injuring few in Peshawar3 hours ago
-
Over 26,000 teachers to be posted at 1,961 govt schools |3 hours ago