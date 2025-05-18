CM condemns explosion Near Jabbar Market in Qila Abdullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion near Jabbar Market in Qila Abdullah, expressing profound grief over the loss of precious human lives.

In her statement, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

“Our prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident,” she said.

CM Maryam also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion and emphasized the need for ensuring the best possible medical care for them. She reiterated her strong condemnation of such acts of terrorism and expressed solidarity with the people affected by the attack.