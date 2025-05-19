Open Menu

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Visits Residence Of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visits residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, on Monday visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed in Rawalpindi to offer Fateha and convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Air Chief paid rich tribute to Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who gave the supreme sacrifice and embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during the recent enemy attack on an operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force, said an ISPR news release.

Chief of the Air Staff assured the family of the Shaheed officer that the services and sacrifices of our martyrs will forever be etched in the nation's memory and honored with unwavering reverence.

He also offered Fateha for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in heaven and prayed that Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved family.

Later, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi, where he met with injured personnel from Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, as well as civilians who sustained injuries during the conflict.

He also received a comprehensive medical briefing on their condition and interacted with the wounded personnel, lauding their resilience and unwavering courage in the face of adversity. He directed the hospital staff to provide the best possible medical care and administrative support to the injured personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Air Staff reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s steadfast resolve to defend the aerial frontiers of Pakistan at every cost and to uphold the legacy of valour & commitment demonstrated by its personnel in the line of duty.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

1 day ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

1 day ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

1 day ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

1 day ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan