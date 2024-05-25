Open Menu

Collective Issues Of South Waziristan’s Tribes To Be Resolved: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Dera Ismail Khan Division Commissioner Zafarul islam Khattak while chairing a jirga emphasised on the resolution of collective issues through mutual consultation.

The meeting was held to help resolve a land dispute between the Wazir and Mehsud tribes of South Waziristan at the Commissioner Office, in which the elders of the Mehsud and Wazir tribes participated.

The jirga was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner Tank, Upper South Waziristan, and Lower South Waziristan.

In his address, Commissioner Zafar Islam stated that all resources are being utilized to resolve the issues amicably.

He welcomed the opinions and consultations of the committee members to reach a better and fair solution.

During the meeting, the tribes submitted their nominations for committee members. It was previously decided in a prior meeting that a committee comprising three members from the district administration and three members from each of the tribes would be formed.

Commissioner said divisional administration wanted to resolve the boundary disputes between the tribes of Waziristan through mutual consent as per tribal traditions.

