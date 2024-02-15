Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year

On the occasion of Chinese New Year, China Window, a Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar, organized colorful events

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) On the occasion of Chinese New Year, China Window, a Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar, organized colorful events.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport Zafarullah Khan, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fawad Ishaq, Chairmerson of Pakistan academy of Letter’s Prof. Dr. Najiba Arif, Additional Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ali Babakhail, former world squash champion Qamar Zaman and a large number of personalities from different walks of life participated in the event.

The students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University also created paintings related to Chinese culture which were exhibited.

Local singers performed and greeted their Chinese sisters and brothers on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial ministers said that the friendship between China and Pakistan is eternal, which requires that the people of both countries share in each other's joys and sorrows.

The celebration of the Chinese New Year by the people of Pakistan is a proof that the people of Pakistan have a deep affection for the people of China.

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Zafarullah Khan said that the Chinese New Year named after the Dragon is celebrated as a year of peace and security and he prayed that the New Year would also prove to be a year of better relations between Pakistan and China.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah while wishing the people of China a Happy New Year, expressed the hope that China will continue to play its role in the economic development of Pakistan.

Fawad Ishaq said that China-Pakistan friendship is undoubtedly getting stronger with the passage of time based on eternal relations and an example of this is the celebration of Chinese New Year celebrations across Pakistan.

Professor Dr. Najiba Arif, the head of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, said that China has fully cooperated with Pakistan in every field of life and especially for the economic and economic development of the country, Pakistan has made a big project like CPEC.

The speakers also appreciated the organization of events on the occasion of Chinese New Year by China Window and said that the establishment of Chinese cultural center in Peshawar will be a milestone in strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

President of SCCI, Fawad Ishaq officially inaugurated the exhibition of paintings made by the students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

On this occasion, local singers performed their art and received full appreciation from the participants.