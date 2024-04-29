Open Menu

Commander Turkish Land Forces Calls On Defence Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commander of Turkish Land Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu Monday called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, whereas the Defence Minister welcomed the dignitary and expressed satisfaction over common understanding on regional and global geo-political situation.

According to the news release, both sides acknowledged the strong relationship between their Armed Forces and committed to further expand defence collaboration.

The defence minister also appreciated Turkiye’s strong support for Pakistan on multiple foras.

He also stated that enhanced defence cooperation was an important aspect of the bilateral relationship, characterized by Joint Projects, Joint Exercises and Military Training.

