Commissioner allows carters to do business at Ghala Mandi during night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Monday said the Ghalla Mandi (grain market) had been declared a night market after 7:00 pm where carters can place their pushcarts.

Talking to a delegation of traders from China Market and Murree Road here at his office, he said the unruly crowd caused by the stalls was causing traffic jams and security concerns that needed to be addressed immediately.

"Our aim is not to take away anyone's job but to provide a safe environment to traders and customers by following the law, Commissioner said.

He asked the traders to identify a place adjacent to Murree Road where a night market could be set up.

Liaqat further said that the existing parking spaces in all the plazas should be utilized while an operation would be started against those plazas which showed the basement as a parking lot while getting the map approval and later replaced parking spaces with shops.

He said the traffic officers would be deployed in front of parking plazas for a smooth traffic flow.

Former president of China Market, Faheem Siddiqui, president of Rabi Center Samiullah Khan, General Secretary of Gulf Center Liaqat Khan, president of Ashiana Center Adnan Khan, president Raja Bazar Aamir Butt, Sheikh Zeeshan Ahmed, and others were present at the meeting.