Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital here Thursday.

He visited various sections and wards of the hospital and enquired after the health of the patients and asked them about the facilities being provided at the hospital.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman, Aditional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Director Emergency Aamir Bukhari and In-charge Kidney Center Dr Shafqat Ali Tabassum were also present at the occasion. The commissioner directed the doctors to provide the best possible health facilities to the visiting patients. He said that steps will be taken to ensure the provision of facilities to the hospital.