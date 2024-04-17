Commissioner directs authorities to launch grand operation against illegal housing societies

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to launch a grand operation against illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to launch a grand operation against illegal housing societies.

Chairing a meeting held here the Commissioner instructed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to take solid steps against the rules violators and illegal housing schemes.

He instructed RDA to re-verify the list of legal and illegal housing schemes in next 24 hours and take on-board all other departments concerned so that desired results could be achieved during the grand operation.

The Commissioner said that the revenue records of illegal housing societies should be checked properly and all the details of the owners of the societies should be recorded.

He stressed that in case of illegality of any housing society, strict action should be taken against the owners of the society.

Aamir Khattak ordered that the citizens should be advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

He said that the officers of the RDA and Revenue Department who were allegedly involved in the activities of illegal housing schemes were suspended and action had been initiated under the PEDA Act.

There is a complete ban on buying and selling plots in illegal housing schemes and details about illegal and unapproved housing schemes are also updated on the RDA website on daily basis.

While giving a briefing, RDA officers informed the Commissioner that action in accordance with the law against unapproved and illegal housing schemes was being taken but, now, it would be intensified.

Currently, 70 private housing schemes in Rawalpindi are approved by RDA while 72 are under process, RDA spokesman said.

In the briefing, it was informed that during ongoing operations against illegal housing societies, 383 violators were issued legal notices. 218 societies were challaned while 212 FIRs were also lodged.

He further informed that 184 offices of illegal housing schemes were sealed while 129 applications were being submitted to FIA Cyber crime for registering FIRs.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nazarat Ali, DG, RDA Kinza Murtaza, administration, police and other officers participated in the meeting.