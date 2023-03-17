UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Speedy Repair, Construction Work On CRBC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmad while expressing annoyance over an inordinate delay in repair work on the flood-hit main canal of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), directed the departments concerned here Friday to speed up tendering process in this regard

He was chairing a meeting convened to review issues pertaining to repair and construction work on the canal following growing concerns among the growers due to non availability of irrigation water for crops.

He directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the tendering process while prioritizing patches to be repaired on the canal to ensure in time availability of irrigation water for next crops and extend relief to farmers.

He said that work would be thoroughly monitored and progress would be reviewed during meeting fortnightly.

Besides, the commissioner said he would personally pay a visit to the site to examine work in addition to forming monitoring teams to oversee repair work on each patch and forward a progress report.

He said that no further delay or laxity would be tolerated and every possible measure would be taken to extend relief to farmers by timely supply of water for irrigating crops.

He also asked the people to register complaints or input with his office about construction work on the canal, adding prompt steps would be taken to address genuine grievances.

He said there should be equitable distribution of water supply to ensure that tail-end farmers get due share.

He said that the district administration was committed to taking concrete measures to remove hurdles in way of early completion of repair work on the canal and in this regard no compromise would be made The meeting was attended by officials of the Wapda, Irrigation, Agriculture departments and district administration.

