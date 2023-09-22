Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Division Holds Introductory Meetings With DCs, Health Officials

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam Friday after assuming charge presided over introductory meetings with the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers (DHOs) of all eight districts of the region

The meetings were attended by Deputy Commissioners and DHOs representing the districts including Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Tor Ghar, Kohistan Upper, and Kohistan Lower.

During this introductory session, each Deputy Commissioner had the opportunity to share vital information about their respective district and provide comprehensive briefing.

Following these informative sessions, Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, convened a meeting with all District Health Officers from the Hazara Division. The Primary focus of this meeting was to deliberate on strategies aimed at the eradication of both polio and dengue within the region.

During this meeting, Commissioner Hazara issued necessary directives and guidelines to address these public health concerns effectively. These initiatives reflect the commitment of Hazara Division's authorities to ensuring the well-being and health of its residents.

