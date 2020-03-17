Commissioner Hyderabad visits PHDC, TB hospital to review arrangements against COVID-19

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday visited TB hospital Kotri and Provincial Health Development Centre (PHDC) Jamshoro and reviewed arrangements made there for suspected coronavirus patients in case of emergency situation

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. retd Fareeduddin Mustafa, District Health Officer Dr. Mushtaq Solangi were accompanied with the Commissioner during the visit.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed the Commissioner about arrangements made by the district administration to cope with any potential emergency situation of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Commissioner, on the occasion, called upon doctors to raise awareness among general public to keep them safe from coronavirus threat.

Sindh Government has taken better arrangements for protection against coronavirus, Commissioner said and advised the people to take preventive measures for their own safety as this threat could only be faced with joint efforts.

He said all Deputy Commissioners had been directed for taking best possible preventive measures to cope with the situation as coronavirus was a global threat which would be tackled with joint efforts of all stakeholders.