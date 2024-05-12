Open Menu

Commissioner Sukkur Chairs Meeting With All Revenue Officers

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting with all revenue officers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), ADCs, and Assistant Commissioners of Sukkur division.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the Commissioner explained key performance indicators for DCs, ADCs and ACs and emphasised upon public service delivery. The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) include coordination with all departments at district and taluka level,revenue record matters including revenue recoveries, land acquisition, change of foti khata and public welfare steps include price control, removal of encroachments, visits to examination centres and health facilities, development schemes, role in Polio eradication and strengthening essential immunization of eligible children.

He directed the district and taluka officers to give proper time to public and solve their genuine revenue related and other routine issues without any delays .

He decided that the performance of officers would be judged every month on the basis of KPIs and their performance evaluation reports would be sent to honorable Chief Secretary Sindh on regular basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Polio Sukkur Price Sunday All

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

28 minutes ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

29 minutes ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

7 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

22 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

23 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

23 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

23 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan