Open Menu

Senate Chairman Gilani Appreciates Christian Community’s Role In Country’s Uplift

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Senate Chairman Gilani appreciates Christian Community’s role in country’s uplift

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that Christian community was performing important role in country’s uplift.

He said this during lunch in his honour given by Christian Community, led by MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva, at a local hotel.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani observed that he himself got education from La Salle school.

Commenting on services in health sector, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani observed that Mission Hospital’s role was also appreciable.

The Chairman Senate hoped that the community would continue to serve society with more dedication in future also.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also vowed to resolve issues of the community on priority basis, especially hailing from South Punjab.

MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva, Bishop Yousuf Sohan, Bishop Leo Paul Roderick and some others hailed Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for matchless service in South Punjab’s uplift.

MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva stated that Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani ensured five percent jobs quota for minority. Similarly, August 11 was declared as Minority Day.

Apart from this, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also performed important role and helped introduce four new seats in Senate.

On this occasion, local leader PPP Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Pastor Asif Raza, Samuel Sardar, Brother Qamar Father Patrick and some others were also present.

Related Topics

Senate Christian Community Education Punjab Minority Hotel Leo Bishop August Sunday Christian From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

1 hour ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

1 hour ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

8 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

23 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

24 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

24 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan