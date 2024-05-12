Senate Chairman Gilani Appreciates Christian Community’s Role In Country’s Uplift
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that Christian community was performing important role in country’s uplift.
He said this during lunch in his honour given by Christian Community, led by MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva, at a local hotel.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani observed that he himself got education from La Salle school.
Commenting on services in health sector, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani observed that Mission Hospital’s role was also appreciable.
The Chairman Senate hoped that the community would continue to serve society with more dedication in future also.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also vowed to resolve issues of the community on priority basis, especially hailing from South Punjab.
MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva, Bishop Yousuf Sohan, Bishop Leo Paul Roderick and some others hailed Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for matchless service in South Punjab’s uplift.
MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva stated that Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani ensured five percent jobs quota for minority. Similarly, August 11 was declared as Minority Day.
Apart from this, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also performed important role and helped introduce four new seats in Senate.
On this occasion, local leader PPP Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Pastor Asif Raza, Samuel Sardar, Brother Qamar Father Patrick and some others were also present.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Diraan Restaurant : Merriment in desolate place in Hyderabad31 seconds ago
-
Ankara's TED University extends generous scholarships to Pakistani students for fall 202410 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Minister Health directs immediate measures in response to rising temperatures20 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements being ensured at churches: CPO21 minutes ago
-
Hawala, Hundi accused arrested, Rs7.49 millions recovered21 minutes ago
-
Climate warriors: Mobilizing Pakistan's youth to confront environmental challenges40 minutes ago
-
Budget plan, proposals for boosting tourism in southern, merged districts: Advisor Tourism50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting with all revenue officers50 minutes ago
-
WUM organizes colloquial on post covid challenges, opportunities50 minutes ago
-
PPP workers sacrificed lives for sake of democracy on May 12: Ziaul Hasan Lanjar50 minutes ago
-
Humphrey alumni conference focused on social responsibility50 minutes ago